Doctor Who reveals Rose will return — but there's a twist

Rose is returning to Doctor Who but she won't be played by Billie Piper.

Billie originally played the character of Rose Tyler, but it's been revealed that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney has joined the cast of the latest series of Doctor Who as Rose. So, are there two Roses? Or is this the same Rose?

One thing we learned for sure is that Yasmin is filming scenes that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary.

Speaking about joining Doctor Who, Yasmin Finney says: "If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them.

"This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready", she added.

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in Heartstopper. (Image credit: Netflix)

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is clearly just as excited to have Yasmin on board, though he isn't willing to explain exactly how there's a new version of Rose exploring the Whoniverse just yet.

He said: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world - and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

Yasmin's casting was teased over on Instagram , with another cryptic collection of emoji. Russell also commented "Doctor Who's own Heartstopper".

This news comes shortly after we learned that David Tennant and Catherine Tate would be returning to Doctor Who for the first time since 2010 as the unlikely partnership of the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble.

As if that wasn't enough excitement, we also finally learned that the person taking over the role of the 14th Doctor was none other than Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa.

Doctor Who returns for Jodie Whittaker's last adventure in the third Doctor Who special this autumn. Past episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer and HBO Max in the US.