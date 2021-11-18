100 years of the BBC — ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and ‘Doctor Who’ to get special episodes

A Strictly Come Dancing special will be at the top of the BBC's 100th birthday celebrations.

The BBC turns 100 next year and to celebrate its centenary it will be bringing a host of TV specials from some of the UK’s most loved programmes.

Some of the biggest shows set to air their own unique specials next year are Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who, Top Gear, MasterChef, The Apprentice, and Antiques Roadshow.

Amongst these specials, the BBC have also announced a new series of the landmark hit Frozen Planet II.

BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said, “Our centenary year will be a huge treat for audiences of all ages from massive sporting events, comedy, entertainment, drama, arts, and music, to documentaries assessing all aspects of the BBC’s history.

“BBC 100 will celebrate and reflect on the unique role the BBC plays in the lives of audiences across the UK as our much cherished national broadcaster from its creation right up to the present day.”

'MasterChef' is set to have its own special to celebrate the occasion. (Image credit: BBC)

Comedy The Love Box In Your Living Room with Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse will also be involved in the celebrations as they will take a look back at the BBC’s last 100 years, combining contemporary footage with “genuinely authentic made-up stuff.”

Children will also be occupied with a fascinating special of Horrible: Histories BBC’s Big Birthday Bonanza! on CBBC, which will be jam-packed with intriguing facts and jokes about the BBC.

Former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq will also be fronting the documentary Here’s One I Made Earlier (working title) discovering the very best of British Children’s Programming over the past century.

New BBC3 drama 'Superhoe'. (Image credit: BBC/Bonafide)

The anniversary of this monumental milestone also marks the return of BBC Three as a TV channel, after its termination in 2016.

With its glorious return, we’ll be treated to four British drama series in 2022, written by and starring some of the UK’s leading new talent and voices, including Superhoe, Red Rose, Wrecked, and Conversations with Friends.

There will be more BBC 100 announcements to come soon.