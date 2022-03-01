'Mood': release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know about the new drama

Mood is a ground-breaking new BBC3 drama, adapted from Nicôle Lecky’s critically acclaimed Royal Court play.

The six-part series will have an original soundtrack performed by Lecky, who also plays the leading role of Sasha Clayton, a 25-year-old wannabe singer, and rapper with big dreams of becoming a major recording artist. But right now, her life is far from the glamorous or exciting high life and she soon finds herself struggling to escape the harsh world of social media influencing once she’s kicked out of her family home.

Nicôle Lecky said: "Mood started as a one woman play and I had such a joy creating the world and performing these characters. Working with Shaheen Baig and the team to bring them to life on screen has been a dream. I cannot wait for everyone to see our super talented cast and live every moment with Sasha and them."

Here's everything we know about Mood...

Sasha wants to make it big in the music industry. (Image credit: BBC/Bonafide)

Mood will air on BBC3 at 10:05pm on Tuesday, Mar. 1.

What is 'Mood' about?

Partly told through the songs she makes, Mood focuses on 25-year-old Sasha Clayton, wanting to make it big as a major recording artist. However, she’s currently a bedroom artist, where she spends her days smoking weed, stalking her ex-boyfriend (played by Jordan Duvigneau) on Instagram, and avoiding her mum (Jessica Hynes), step-dad (Paul Kaye) and sister Megan (Mia Jenkins).

But her world is turned upside down when she is kicked out of her family home and is forced to fend for herself. She starts by sofa-surfing with local dealer Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar), but when she moves in with party girl Carly (Lara Peake), she’s introduced to the thrilling world of social media influencing. Problems soon arise for Sasha as the gap between her online presence and her singing dreams become bigger and she finds herself struggling to escape a world that is “more complex and darker than she could have imagined.”

Will Sasha cope with the dark and complex world of online influencing? (Image credit: BBC)

Who will be in 'Mood'?

Acting alongside Lecky are Lara Peake (Brave New World), Jessica Hynes (Years and Years), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Mia Jenkins (Hanna), Jordan Duvigneau (My Mum Tracy Beaker), Flo Wilson (Death In Paradise), Jordan Myrie (Stephen), Jason York (Sliced), Chantelle Alle (Vera, We Are Lady Parts), Ebony Aboagye (The Lost Girls) and Mohammad Dalmar makes his debut TV role in this series.

Carly (Lara Peake) and Sasha. (Image credit: BBC/Bonafide)

Is there a trailer?

You can watch the trailer for Mood on iPlayer right now.