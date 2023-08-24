Another year, another Liam Neeson action movie, as the actor's latest, Retribution, is now playing. But just where can you watch Retribution upon its release, and is the movie available for streaming? We've got all the answers for you and more right here.

Retribution is a remake of 2015 Spanish movie, with Neeson starring as a bank executive driving his kids to school when he receives a call from a stranger telling him there is a bomb in his car and it'll explode if they stop or try to get out.

How will Neeson get out of this one? You'll have to go watch Retribution to find out. Get all the info on that directly below.

How to watch Retribution in movie theaters

Retribution releases exclusively in US movie theaters on Friday, August 25, with early screenings on Thursday, August 24 (the movie is set to debut in the UK on October 13).

To find out where Retribution is playing near you, you can check your favorite local movie theater's website to see if it is showing there or you can go to Fandango, which gives you all the locations and times that Retribution is playing in your broader area. You can also purchase your tickets directly through these online options.

Another way to not only find out where a movie is playing but to potentially save some money on it is by signing up for a movie theater subscription or membership program offered by various US and UK movie theater chains. These deals give movie lovers free, discounted or monthly allotment of movies they can see, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Retribution streaming?

Retribution is not available to stream as of right now and we don't have any information on when that is going to change.

Whenever it does make its way online, Retribution is likely going to be first available for renting or purchasing through digital on-demand before it lands on any of the streaming services. We'll update this page when we get any information on Retribution's streaming plan.

What else to know about Retribution

Liam Neeson of course leads things in Retribution, but he is joined by a cast that includes Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Lilly Aspell (Wonder Woman), Arian Moyaed (Succession), Noma Dumezweni (The Little Mermaid), Embeth Davidtz (Tales of the Walking Dead), Emily Kushce (The Island) and Matthew Modine (Oppenheimer).

The movie is directed by Nimrór Antal, who has previously directed episodes of Servant and Stranger Things, as well as action movies like Predators and Armored.

Watch the trailer for Retribution right here.