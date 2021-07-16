'Bridgerton' Season 2: Production resumes after COVID-19 delay

Production on Bridgerton Season 2 has resumed after a brief, day-long pause following a positive test result for COVID-19 on set.

As reported by Variety , production has gotten underway after an isolated round of testing was carried out among everyone involved in the production of the hugely popular Netflix series, which started filming two months ago.

Production was halted immediately after one member of the production crew tested positive for the virus. The show has been following all necessary COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and it is understood that the person impacted is now in isolation. At the time of writing, no member of the Bridgerton cast has been affected.

Production on Bridgerton’s second season is now well underway, as the show started filming in May 2021 at various locations in and around London. Although plot details are limited, we know that the second series of the hit period drama is based on Julia Quinn’s second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. This novel focuses on Lord Anthony Bridgerton and follows his quest for marriage. Here's hoping that some of the show's other subplots will be resolved, too.

Jonathan Bailey will return to play the eldest Bridgerton sibling alongside Sex Education and The Sister actress, Simone Ashley as the brand new character, Kate Sharma. Originally named Kate Sheffield in the novel, the character comes from a less wealthy family than the Bridgertons who can only afford to enter the marriage season once.

Although lead actress Phoebe Dynevor is set to return as Anthony’s sister, Daphne Bridgerton, the show won’t feature her husband the Duke of Hastings, so unfortunately fan-favorite actor Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for series two.

We don’t yet know exactly when Bridgerton will return for a second season as an official release date hasn't been confirmed. We're currently betting on a Winter 2022 release date, as long as COVID does not cause any significant delays going forward.

Bridgerton Season 1 is available to stream exclusively on Netflix right now.