'Lucifer': Tom Ellis unveils first look at Season 6

Lucifer star Tom Ellis has given us our first look at Lucifer Season 6 in a devilish behind-the-scenes tease.

The 42-year-old actor gave us a sneak peek at the final season of Lucifer on Instagram. Captioning it "good things are coming", Tom posted a photo of himself as Lucifer leaning against a DeLorean, which everyone will recognize as the iconic car from the Back To The Future films.

Does this mean time travel could be on the cards in the final season of the show? We think so, as there are a couple more clues in the photo! The movie theater behind Lucifer is showing a film is called Althea: Queen of the Quarks.

Some viewers might remember that film starred Penelope Decker, Chloe Decker's mother. A poster for the movie was even on display in Penelope's home in an episode way back in the series.

A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis) A photo posted by on

Lucifer has referred to Penelope as the queen of cheesy 1980s science fiction in the past, so unless that movie theater is doing a rerun, it seems likely that Lucifer Morningstar might be heading to the 1980s and going back to the future himself!

We knew big things would be in store in the show after Lucifer Morningstar became God when finally defeated his brother, Michael at the end of the fifth season. Obviously, this is going to have a pretty big impact on his relationship with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), as he's going to have a lot more heavenly duties to contend with now.

Netflix hasn't yet announced a release date for Lucifer Season 6 yet, but showrunner Joe Henderson has hinted that more big announcements are on the way at the show's Comic-Con@Home panel on Saturday (24 July). So, we might finally find out when we can expect to see the show's final season very soon.