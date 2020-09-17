Tatiana Maslany is set to lead 'She-Hulk' for Disney Plus

In an exciting bit of Thursday news, Variety has just reported that Tatiana Maslany will be playing Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk) in Disney +'s upcoming series She-Hulk. You recognize Maslany from the endlessly impressive Orphan Black, and her recent stint in HBO's Perry Mason.

The series will follow Walters as she navigates life after receiving Hulk powers from her cousin Bruce Banner via a blood transfusion. It won't have the same vibe as the early Hulk origins you're used to, though. While it took Bruce years to get control over "The Big Guy," Jennifer is able to retain the majority of her control when she shifts into She-Hulk. When she's not smashing, Walters is an accomplished lawyer.

She-Hulk joins several of the other Marvel series' in production at Disney+. Other programs will include WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, Loki and Ms. Marvel. The respective series will start airing with the recently re-confirmed WandaVision. They were originally meant to kick off with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the series ran into COVID-related production delays. Moon Knight, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are all yet to start the casting process, though Jeremy Renner is expected to appear in the Hawkeye series that is currently rumored to focus largely around the Kate Bishop iteration of the character. Loki will star Tom Hiddleston, as expected.