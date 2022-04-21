How to watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in the new movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a meta action-comedy that feels right on par with the beloved actor. Releasing worldwide on April 22, what will fans need to do to watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent?

The movie is receiving a warm critical reception, including being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes . What to Watch’s own review of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent praises Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal’s performances and calls the movie as a whole "absolutely ridiculous, in the best way possible."

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

How to watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in movie theaters

On its release, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. This includes some advance Thursday night screenings on April 21.

To find out when and where to see Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent near you, you can check your local movie theaters’ websites or utilize a resource like Fandango , which offers a full listing of where movies are playing based on your location.

If you’re excited about seeing The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in movie theaters but are a little weary of the price of a movie ticket, looking into movie theater subscription and membership deals can help with that. Offered by many theater chains in both the US and UK, movie theater subscription and membership clubs allow movie lovers to get discounted or flat rate monthly tickets as well as other theater-going perks, including concessions.

Is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent streaming?

No, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is not available for streaming at this time.

Most movies have gone away from the practice of day-and-date releases in theaters and on streaming services that was more common the past two years because of the pandemic. However, traditional theatrical windows that had new movies playing exclusively in theaters for 90 days have shortened. Now, most movies are made available for digital on-demand or streaming around 45 days after their initial release.

There is no information what the plan for streaming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is going to be, but we’ll keep this page updated as that information becomes available.

What else you need to know about The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Joining Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent are Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and Ike Barinholtz. In addition to seeing Cage play a heightened version of himself, the movie’s plot revolves around a cash-strapped Cage taking a big pay-day to attend a billionaire super fan’s birthday party. However, after learning the true nature of his biggest fan, Cage is recruited by the CIA to help bring him down.

Watch the trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below: