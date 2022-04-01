Demanding guest asks to restyle yacht on Below Deck Down Under episode 5

It looks like Erica Rose and Charles Sanders have some competition as the most high-maintenance guests in Below Deck history!

In the fifth episode of Below Deck Down Under season 1, viewers are introduced to the charter's primary guest Karim Gharbi, who is the founder of a "top-tier global concierge company"—so you know he expects the finest service around.

Things were off to a rocky start from the beginning when third stew Magda Ziomek dropped a tray of champagne flutes just as Gharbi — dressed in nothing but a robe from Monaco and large sunglasses — and his guests boarded the yacht. "Greeting us empty-handed?" he whined.

Then, during the boat tour that chief stew Aesha Scott routinely gives new charter guests, Gharbi derided the luxury yacht's furnishings. "So many angels everywhere. This boat is a bit like Versace, it's a bit '80s," the primary complained. "There's literally like an elephant in the room. This needs a makeover!"

The complaints continued when he was shown the king-bed guest cabins, to which he exclaimed: "Oh dear! It's the smallest room I've ever been in."

"The room is lovely but I don't like these little angels," Gharbi tells Scott about some decorative statues found in his cabin. "They just freak me out, so if you can just get rid of them? Feels a little bit like a horror movie."

He also has issues with the vases of faux flowers set on his nightstands. "Yeah, I can't do fake flowers, can you have it?" Gharbi says, handing her the vase for removal. "I can't do fake people and fake flowers. And fake fashion designers."

"I have never been into a hotel room before and been like, 'Oh my god, that's the statue they chose?" Aesha quipped in a confessional. "If you're that bougie, buy your own bloody yacht!"

Fans react to Karim Gharbi on Below Deck Down Under episode 5:

Below Deck fans universally agreed with Aesha's takedown of the episode's primary charter guest, dubbing him "ridiculous," "self-important" and "so obnoxious."

This guy complaining about the yacht decor and making the crew remove the tchotchkes is RIDICULOUS! As Aesha said, "Buy your own yacht!" #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

This primary charter guest on ep 5….5 mins of him and I want to throw him overboard #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

Is Monaco the only destination to get a robe and coat ? #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/U9nFoKhgH3March 31, 2022 See more

Oh god these guests are not starting off on a good noteSo obnoxious right away, esp the primary #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

This guest is already annoying. “The smallest room I’ve been in” you know he lying #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

E5 charter guest unbearable from moment one. 😫#BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

“This is the smallest room I’ve Bet been to” so charter a larger yacht. I already don’t like this guy. #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

I'm already over this robe wearing, botoxed, self-important douche bag of a primary 🙄 #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

The rich charter guest they have is so annoying. Like the dude is complaining about everything. You can be as rich as you want without being the standard duchebag. #BelowDeckDownUnderMarch 31, 2022 See more

Below Deck Down Under is on Peacock in the US and Hayu in the UK.