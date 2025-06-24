Netflix adds documentary about a cruise that went from dreamy to a poopy nightmare

Netflix has added Poop Cruise, the latest of its Trainwreck series of documentaries which tells the story of an infamous 2013 cruise.

Personally, I love a cruise, but this documentary might make you think twice! The voyage on the Carnival Triumph was supposed to be a luxury cruise — a four-day round-trip from Galveston, Texas, to Cozumel, Mexico.

However, an engine-room fire left the 4,000 people on board stranded at sea without power or flushing toilets. Soon, raw sewage leaked out all over the ship, food supplies dwindled, and passengers began to revolt.

The trailer sets the scene with the ship looking stunning and happy holidaymakers diving into the idyllic-looking pool. One passenger recalls: "We just love going on cruises. The food, the pool, the water slide. I mean, what more could you ask?”. Another passenger says, "This was absolutely the bachelorette party that I had dreamed of."

But then, a passenger remembers, the lights went out and the cruise ship was dead in the water.

The toilets aren't working!

Yep, and crucially for everyone used to the luxury of flushing toilets, the toilets stopped. This meant the guests had to use a combination of showers, sinks, and plastic bags to make up for the fact that the toilets weren't flushing.

"Well, we can do a number one in the shower," says one crew member. "I'm telling you it got bad fast," says another interviewee.

Another guest says they would never expect to have to poop in a red bag! Which is fair enough, no one expects that on a luxury cruise!! People then started panicking, and you could smell urine. What a holiday!

Helpfully for the makers, plenty of people on board had cameras filming the dramatic events, and camera crews from TV networks even hired boats so they could also shoot what was going on!

'Fights broke out'

To make matters worse, some people lost their cool and started fighting. "It's like something that came out of a nightmare movie,” says another guest.

Summing up the documentary, Netflix says: “After an engine room fire destroys electrical cables supplying the entire ship, the boat is left drifting with no power for propulsion, refrigeration, lighting, air-conditioning or… worst of all, flushing toilets. Soon, raw sewage leaks out all over the ship, food supplies start dwindling and passengers begin to revolt. As the cruise company races to control the fallout, a media frenzy ensues. Soon everyone is talking about 'The Poop Cruise'."

What happened in the end on The Poop Cruise?

Eventually, after five days stranded at sea aboard the troubled ship, the cruise liner managed to dock in Mobile, Alabama. Carnival said the company would pay for all passengers’ onward travel and fully reimburse everyone for the trip, and also offered other compensation methods.

This is just the latest of the fascinating Trainwreck documentaries to drop on the streaming service. Last week, Netflix added Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem, about the rise and fall of controversial Canadian politician Rob Ford.

Trainwreck: The Pop Cruise is on Netflix now. See our best shows on Netflix guide for more recommendations.