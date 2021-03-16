Peacock unveils new Michael Schur series, ‘Rutherford Falls’, starring Ed Helms

Peacock unveiled a first look at the new upcoming original comedy series, Rutherford Falls. The series comes from the co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore). Peacock has slotted Rutherford Falls for a series premiere on Thursday, April 22.

Check out the trailer below:

The original comedy follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford, played by Helms, and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding). They find themselves at a crossroads – literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call. As seen in the trailer, Reagan’s local Native American cultural center isn’t receiving a ton of support from the community. Simultaneously, Nathan is left to deal with a statue in the middle of town that’s become a public safety issue, per the mayor. The series also stars Michael Greyeyes (I Know This Much Is True), Jesse Leigh (Heathers), and Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek).

Rutherford Falls represents a breakthrough in Indigenous representation in comedy television both in front of and behind the camera. Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation) star in the series, along with five Indigenous writers on staff – making it one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television. The writers include Schmieding, Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), and Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache).

Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas executive produce with Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett. Rutherford Falls is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Pacific Electric Picture Company.