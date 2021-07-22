Long nicknamed the peacock network because of its logo, the choice to name NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock was a fitting one (and was a break from simply adding a “Plus” on the end of the company name so many other services opted for). Peacock, which launched in July 2020, has been inserting itself into the streaming market, available on a number of different platforms, including Roku.

With Peacock on Roku, users of the popular streaming device have access to thousands of hours of NBCUniversal content, including The Office, current NBC programming, movies like the Harry Potter franchise and access to NBC Sports content, including the Tokyo Olympics — in fact, Peacock will be the streaming home for live coverage of men’s basketball, gymnastics and track & field events.

Peacock has three different tiers that consumers can choose from. The first is a completely free tier, which features advertising and the NBCU library of content, as well as full replay and some live events for the Olympics; there’s then two Peacock Premium tiers offering even more live and on-demand content with either a $4.99 ad-supported package or a $9.99 ad-free package.

Here’s a look at how Roku users can start watching Peacock right away.

How to watch Peacock on Roku

To add a new channel to your Roku device, first you need to be on the home page. Scroll to Streaming Channels in the sidebar to launch the channel store. In the channel store, you can either browse Roku’s suggested “Featured,” “New” or “Popular” categories for channels, or specifically search for Peacock with the Search Channels feature. When you’ve found Peacock, open it using the OK button on the Roku remote and select “Add channel.” It will then be added to your homepage.

Once Peacock is installed on the Roku homepage, open the app to log in. If you already have a Peacock account you can log in using your credentials. If you do not have a Peacock account, you will need to sign up for Peacock through its website.

After that’s all taken care of, sit back and start enjoying Peacock on your Roku device.

In addition to Roku, Peacock is available to watch on computers, gaming consoles, mobile devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, as well as LG, Samsung and Vizio TVs.