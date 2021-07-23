Gaming consoles aren’t just for playing video games anymore, but for enjoying multiple types of content, including streaming. This can include Peacock, which is available through both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles (if you can get your hands on the latter).

Created by NBCUniversal, Peacock is a streaming service that features thousands of hours of NBCUniversal produced TV shows and Universal Studios movies, among which includes The Office and the Harry Potter franchise, as well as a number of Peacock Originals like Girls5eva, the Saved by the Bell reboot and Rutherford Falls. Current NBC shows are also on the platform, with their latest episode appearing shortly after airing on broadcast.

In addition, Peacock can offer live sports that air on NBC-owned networks, including the Tokyo Olympics. In fact, on top of providing full event replays, Peacock will feature live coverage of events like gymnastics and track & field for free, while men’s basketball will be available for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Peacock has three different subscription tiers available to consumers — a free version that is ad-supported and does not include live content or Peacock Originals; the $4.99 ad-supported version of Peacock Premium; and the $9.99 ad-free version of Peacock Premium.

Here’s how you can start watching Peacock through a PlayStation game console.

How to watch Peacock on PlayStation

Before you get started adding Peacock to a PlayStation, you should first make sure that you are signed up for the service. If not, you can do so at PeacockTV.com.

Once that is taken care of, to download the Peacock app onto a PlayStation you visit the PlayStation Store on the gaming console, then select “Apps.” In the Apps section, you can either scroll to find the Peacock app or search for it in the search bar, selecting it when you find it. Then download the Peacock app. After it is installed, launch the app, log in using your Peacock credentials and start enjoying all that the streaming service has to offer.

In addition to the PlayStation gaming console, Peacock is available to download through Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, an Xbox, an LG, Samsung or Vizio TV, as well as on a computer.