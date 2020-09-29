The next generation of Saved By The Bell hits Peacock on Nov. 25

Those of us of a certain age will remember waking up on Saturday mornings and watching Saved By the Bell. Those not quite of a certain age will recall catching the sitcom in syndication seemingly all day long on TBS. Those not quite of that certain age may remember the various spinoffs, none of which getting anywhere close to the popularity of the campy original.

Let's try that again, shall we?

A new generation of the beloved series lands on the Peacock streaming service on Nov. 25, 2020. Original cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez — both of whom enjoyed acting careers long after the original Saved By The Bell's four seasons from 1989 to 1993 — are back on board.

The reboot of SBTB comes alongside another reboot of a storied series — Punky Brewster is coming back, with original star Soleil Moon Frye playing a grown-up version of her character.

Peacock is the streaming service that houses all things from NBCUniversal, including a number of new exclusives, live sports, and films. It's free to sign up, and you'll get a good bit of content supported by advertising. For $4.99 a month you'll get Peacock Premium, which includes exclusive series like the Battlestar Galactica reboot, and live sports like the English Premier League. And for another $5 a month you can get rid of most advertising on the catalog content.