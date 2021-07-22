Want to add Peacock on your Samsung TV to round out your streaming platform lineup? The good news is that it’s a simple process, giving you access to all Peacock has to offer with just a quick few steps.

Peacock is the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, which features thousands of hours of TV and films from the NBCU library, like The Office, This Is Us and Harry Potter, as well as its own Peacock original series, including Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls and the Saved by the Bell reboot. In addition, Peacock is part of NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage, offering full event replays as well as live coverage of gymnastics and track & field for free, while streaming men’s basketball will be available with a Peacock Premium account.

Here’s a quick rundown of how to start accessing Peacock on a Samsung TV.

How to watch Peacock on a Samsung TV

The first thing you are going to need is a Peacock account. If you already have one, great, but if not you will need to create one by going to PeacockTV.com and choosing what package plan you want.

Also, your Samsung TV must be a Samsung Smart TV from 2017 or later, otherwise it will not work.

Once you have those things settled, it’s a relatively easy process. From the Samsung TV homepage, navigate to “Apps” then enter “Peacock” in the search bar. When you’ve gotten to the Peacock app page, you click install and it will start downloading. Then voila, the Peacock app will be featured on the Samsung TV homepage where you can launch it and sign in with your account credentials.

Peacock is available through other smart TV models, including LG and Vizio. It is also available through streaming devices that include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Users can also watch Peacock content on their computer or gaming console (PlayStation or Xbox).