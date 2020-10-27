The full trailer for Peacock's 'Saved By The Bell reboot shows you can go back again

There's a fine line between campy and cheesy. Happy Days walked that line in the 1970s. Saved By The Bell walked that line in the early 1990s. And on Nov. 25, it returns for yet another generation with a reboot under the same name on Peacock.

And now have the first full trailer.

Zack Morris is back. So's A.C. Slater. And Jessie. And Kelly. And Max. And, perhaps most important, John Michael Higgins as the new principal of Bayside High. (RIP Mr. Belding.)

The corny jokes are back. The rivalries are back. Presumably there will be moral and ethical issues, updated for the 2020 generation. (Undoubtedly there will be some sort of "Zack Morris phone" gag in there, too, juxtaposed with Snapchat and iPhones.)

And this time around, Saved By The Bell is streaming and not a Saturday morning broadcast staple. Peacock is the platform, with a free tier supported by advertising, and a $4.99-a-month premium tier that includes more exclusive content. (For an extra $5 a month you can get rid of most advertising.)

Here's the full gist from the suits:

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.