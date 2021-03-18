Watch all Seasons of 'The Office' for free on Peackcock

The full run of everyone’s favorite workplace mockumentary, The Office, will be free to stream for one week on Peacock. All thanks to NBCUniversal efforts to bring new users to its streaming platform.

All nine seasons of the original series – plus special episodes and behind-the-scenes clips – will be available for free starting March 18 for users in the U.S. Sorry, everyone else. The promo comes a few days before the 16th anniversary of The Office, which debuted on NBC on March 24, 2005.

The Office streamed on Netflix for a couple of years before NBCU reclaimed it in 2019 – which brought the show exclusively to Peacock at the start of 2021. The first two seasons of the series have been available for free with ads on Peacock, while Seasons 3-9 have been restricted to Peacock Premium's subscribers ($4.99/month with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month without ads).

The free streaming content will also include new Superfan Episodes, including never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts of the original series, beginning with Season 3. On Peacock, Dunder Mifflin fans also can access behind-the-scenes footage like bloopers, featurettes, and interviews; curated themed episode collections; and clip playlists chronicling memorable pranks, relationships, teams, and favorite quotes.

In addition to all seasons of The Office streaming for free for a week, NBCU is running a contest encouraging fans to share videos and images honoring The Office on social media. Submissions on Twitter and Instagram must tag @peacocktv and use the hashtag #Dundies2021Contest, with a deadline of March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Peacock will pick five winners who will receive a Dundie trophy, merch, and other prizes (official rules are at this link). Kate Flannery, who played Meredith, will announce the winners on March 24