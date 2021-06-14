‘Girls5eva’ dances to second season on Peacock

Season one of Girls5eva saw the group get back together, now we’ll find out what excitement awaits them in season two, as NBCUniversal has officially given the greenlight for another season of the Peacock original.

Girls5eva follows the former members of a ‘90s one-hit-wonder girl group that decides to give the music business one more shot after a young rapper samples their hit song. But now, in addition to the music, they need to balance spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain.

The comedy series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell. It was created by Meredith Scardino and is executive produced by Tina Fey (who also appears in the series).

“We are so excited to continue Girls5eva alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers,” said Lisa Katz, president, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group’s journey as they continue to hit just the right notes.”

In addition to the show itself, Girls5eva was able to have some cross promotional success with a companion soundtrack album, Girls5eva: Music from the Peacock Original Series.

All eight episodes of Girls5eva season one are available to stream on Peacock. There was no word on when season two will be available. Watch the season two announcement video below.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. An ad-supported version of Peacock is available for free, but does not include access to Peacock originals. There are then two versions of Peacock Premium — the $4.99 version features all Peacock content with ads, while the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus does not have any ads.

Peacock originals that have hit the service thus far include Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls and the rebooted Saved by the Bell.