Sony confirms that some of the biggest streaming services will be on PlayStation 5 on Day 1

Sony today in a blog post confirmed that some of the biggest streaming services indeed will have a home on PlayStation 5 when it launches Nov. 12.

Some, but not all.

Here's what you have to look forward to on Day 1:

Netflix

Disney+

Apple TV

YouTube

Twitch

If it feels like that list is incomplete, you're right — especially when it comes to services that provide live TV. Hulu and Hulu With Live TV — which is the largest live-streaming service in the United States — won't be available at launch, but will be coming later. Sling TV, which is No. 2 or 3) in terms of subscribers, wasn't mentioned at all. Same goes for YouTube TV (which also is either No. 2 or 3) , and AT&T TV Now. Nor was Fubo TV mentioned.

Other streaming services you'd hope to see but weren't mentioned include CBS All Access, HBO Max and ESPN+.

Sony did, however, say that "Additional streaming apps coming to PS5 include Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more" will join the launch list at some point.

That "and more" is definitely doing a lot of work — we'll just have to see how much.