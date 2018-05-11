How to get new apps on your PlayStation 4

Games aren't the only thing that can make your PlayStation experience as phenomenal as it has the potential to be. To get all the bonuses your PS4 offers you want to make sure you check out the streaming apps as well. This could be anything from streaming apps like Hulu and Netflix to weather apps like WeatherNation.

Regardless of your interest, here's how to install apps to your PS4!

Using the PlayStation Store

The PlayStation store is your go-to for all apps and most games. Here's how to get those apps downloaded to your PS4 console.

Go to the PlayStation Store from the main manu. Search for the app you want. Select the app. Select "Purchase" or "Download" If a purchase is needed add in your payment information. Wait for the download to complete.

Now you just have to find your app on the main menu!

Apps to check out

Here's a list of apps for your PS4 that you should look into! Streaming apps are definitely the most popular, but let's not forget the awesome ability to customize your experiences through apps!

Headset Companion

This app is free on the PlayStation Store . Here you can customize the audio settings to fit each one of your personal headsets. Create your own equalizer or use ones that sound designers from game studios have made specifically for their products! This app is perfect for making sure the audio is perfect for all the movies you want to watch, as you can change the settings for making horror movies more in depth or humor movies sound normal! It will support the following headsets: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Pulse Elite.

PlayMemories Online

PlayMemories is another free app on the PlayStation store. It uses the images and videos on your Cloud to organize them on your PS4. This also makes viewing screenshots and video clips that are already saved to your PlayStation that much easier! While you can not upload media files directly to this app, it will make it a lot easier to show off home-videos of last Christmas during the next family gathering!

Not just that, but it has this adorable feature of displaying a new photo from your drive at the top of the app daily. This way your photos are never forgotten and you are able to see pictures of your kids from when they were babies and relive that glorious moment.

Popular streaming apps

If you want to watch your favorite shows and movies right from your PlayStation these are the apps you have to check out!

