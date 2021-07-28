Long ago, in the dark ages of the 2010s, streaming was primarily done on people’s computers. Streaming has evolved since then, with nearly all streaming platforms offering an app or casting ability for users to stream content directly on their TVs. But, if you want to, you can still stream through your computer. This includes the Peacock streaming platform.

Peacock was launched in 2020 by NBCUniversal to serve as its designated streaming platform, featuring thousands of movies and TV shows, both classic, current and Peacock originals, and live sports. Split, into three tiers — a free, ad-supported package, the $4.99 Peacock Premium and the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus — consumers can watch Peacock content on either their TVs or their computers.

Here’s how you can start watching Peacock on your computer.

How to watch Peacock on your computer

The first thing that you need to do if you want to watch Peacock on your computer is to visit www.peacocktv.com . Once there, in the top right corner of the screen there are “Join Now” and “Sign In” buttons. If you already subscribe to Peacock, you click “Sign In” and login with your credentials. If you are not a Peacock subscriber, select “Join Now.”

To sign up you will provide your email address and select what plan you want to use for Peacock. If opting for the free version of Peacock, an email address is all you will need. Peacock Premium will require you to enter billing information.

Once that is taken care of, Peacock features a desktop web player that allows Mac, Window and Chromebook devices to stream any content that is available through whatever Peacock package you’ve signed up for on your computer.

In addition, once you’ve signed up for Peacock through the computer, you can then use that information to sign in through the Peacock app on any other device that is compatible with Peacock, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, PlayStation and Xbox.