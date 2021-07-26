Peacock has solidified its footing in the streaming market by making itself available to viewers on a wide range of devices, including those using Apple TV platforms. How does one go about starting to watch Peacock on an Apple TV device? Let’s go over it.

First off, Peacock is the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service that serves as the home for thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, including classics like The Office and the Harry Potter franchise, as well as Peacock originals like Girls5eva, the Saved by the Bell reboot and Rutherford Falls. It also streams live sports for Peacock Premium subscribers, but during the Tokyo Olympics it is expanding its sports coverage to those using the free version as well.

To start watching on Apple TV (not to be confused with Apple’s own streaming service, Apple TV Plus), the first thing you need to do is make sure that your device is up to date — Peacock only runs on a fourth generation Apple TV or later, or an Apple TV 4K that runs tvOS 13 or later.

If you’re good on that front, here is a step by step process on how to start watching Peacock on Apple TV.

How to watch Peacock on Apple TV

1. On the Apple TV homepage, scroll down to the App Store and open it

2. Search for the Peacock app, either by scrolling through available apps or searching for “Peacock” in the search bar

3. When you’ve found the Peacock app, select it

4. Click the download button

5. Once downloaded, hit the open button

6. Sign in to the Peacock app

If you are already a Peacock subscriber, you can use your login credentials once the app has been downloaded. If you are not yet a Peacock subscriber, Apple TV’s allow you to sign up for the streaming service from the app store and manage all account details from there as well.

Apple TV is just one of the many platforms that Peacock is available on. Others include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, smart TVs, including Samsung, and personal computers.