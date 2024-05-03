A Whitewater Romance: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

A business retreat brings two competitors closer in the most unexpected ways in Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Summer 2024 movie, A Whitewater Romance.

A Whitewater Romance is the second movie in Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Summer 2024 celebration. Other movies in the programming event include A Lifelong Love, Everything Puppies and Big Sky River: The Bridal Path. Countdown to Summer follows the network's Spring Into Love programming event, and before you know it Hallmark's famed Christmas in July celebration will be around the corner.

Here's everything we know about A Whitewater Romance.

A Whitewater Romance premieres Saturday, May 11, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.

A Whitewater Romance premise

Here's the official synopsis of A Whitewater Romance from Hallmark Channel: "While attending an exclusive business retreat in the Rocky Mountains, Maya is forced to pair up with her competitor, Matt, sparking an unlikely connection."

A Whitewater Romance cast

A Whitewater Romance stars Hallmark Channel frequent flyers Cindy Busby (Everything Christmas, Love in Zion: A National Park Romance) as Maya and Benjamin Hollingsworth (An Easter Bloom, The Santa Summit) as Matt.

A Whitewater Romance trailer

The following preview and sneak peek offer a glimpse at what you can expect in A Whitewater Romance. Take a look below.