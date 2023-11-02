Everything Christmas: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

A magical town where Christmas is celebrated year-round is the next stop on Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023. In Everything Christmas, two friends go on a road trip to a very special town where the spirit of the season works its magic.

Here's everything we know about Everything Christmas.

Everything Christmas premieres Friday, November 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no release date yet for UK viewers, but as soon as we have more information, we'll have it for you here.

Everything Christmas plot

Here's the official synopsis of Everything Christmas from Hallmark Channel: "Two friends take a holiday road trip to a town that celebrates Christmas year-round and, with a little help from a town Santa who may or may not be the real deal, find unexpected yuletide adventure and romance."

Everything Christmas cast

Everything Christmas stars Cindy Busby as LJ, Katherine Barrell as Tory, Corey Sevier as Zach and Matt Wells as Jason.

Busby is known for her roles in Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Love in the Forecast, Romance on the Menu and a number of other Hallmark Channel movies. Some of her many appearances include roles in The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural and Rush, and she played Ashley Stanton in Heartland.

Barrell played Joy Harper in Good Witch, and she also starred in A Tale of Two Christmases for Hallmark Channel and A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. She also directed this year's Flipping for Christmas.

Sevier has enjoyed roles in hit shows like Psych, CSI Miami, Smallville and Supernatural. He's starred in Debbie Macomber's Cedar Cove and ABC's Mistresses. Some of his Hallmark credits include Road Trip Romance, Pumpkin Everything and Noel Next Door.

Wells has held leading roles in Wrapped Up in Love and Bury the Past, and he has appeared in a number of projects including Designated Survivor, The Spencer Sisters and Hudson & Rex. He's also a very gifted singer and songwriter.

Everything Christmas trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Everything Christmas below:

How to watch Everything Christmas

Everything Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day if you have cable.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.