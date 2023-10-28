Flipping for Christmas: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Tis the season for home improvements! Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2023 continues with Flipping for Christmas starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner.

In Flipping for Christmas, Newbrough's Abigail and Rosner's Bo have different ideas about how to flip a recently inherited house.

Here's everything we know about Flipping for Christmas.

Flipping for Christmas premieres Friday, November 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but as soon as the information is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Flipping for Christmas plot

Take a look at the synopsis for Flipping for Christmas from Hallmark Channel:

"It's almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the 'simple flip' of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other plans in mind."

Flipping for Christmas cast

Ashley Newbrough starred in The CW's Privileged and has also had roles in Rent A Goalie, 1-800-Missing and Degrassi the Next Generation. She's appeared in a number of Hallmark and Lifetime movies, including Christmas Love Letter, Love Under the Stars and Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance.

Marcus Rosner can be seen in a number of appearances on shows like Continuum, Arrow and Supernatural. He also had a recurring role in Once Upon a Time and When Calls the Heart. He was recently seen in Notes of Autumn and Romance to the Rescue on Hallmark Channel.

Flipping for Christmas trailer

There's no trailer for Flipping for Christmas just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Flipping for Christmas

Flipping for Christmas is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.