Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2024: movies, schedule and everything to know
All-new Spring Into Love Hallmark Channel movies are in bloom.
As soon as the ground starts to thaw under the warm rays of spring sunshine, it's time to fall in love all over again with all-new Spring Into Love movies on Hallmark Channel.
From thrilling destinations to chance encounters, there's something for everyone with these six new movies, featuring fan favorite Hallmark stars like Tyler Hynes and Erin Krakow.
Read on for more information about the Spring Into Love 2024 schedule.
Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2024 schedule
- Shifting Gears, Saturday, March 23, at 8pm ET/PT
- An Easter Bloom, Saturday, April 30, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Blind Date Book Club, Saturday, April 6, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Legend of the Lost Locket, Saturday, April 13, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Falling in Love in Niagara, Saturday, April 20, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Branching Out, Saturday, April 27, at 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2024 movies
The Spring Into Love 2024 movies range from chance encounters and long lost connections to far off adventures. Here's more information about all of the new movies coming to Hallmark Channel.
Shifting Gears
Release date: Saturday, March 23, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Katherine Barrell and Tyler Hynes
"After female mechanic Jess reluctantly agrees to participate in a car restoration show, she is shocked to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Luke, is her main competitor. Will sparks reignite?"
An Easter Bloom
Release date: Saturday, March 30, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Aimee Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth
"A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost."
Blind Date Book Club
Release date: Saturday, April 6, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Erin Krakow and Robert Buckley
"A bookstore owner finds love and direction in life after agreeing to review a famous author’s new novel in her blind date with a book club."
Legend of the Lost Locket
Release date: Saturday, April 13, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock
"When an antiques expert takes on a quest to find a long lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff."
Falling in Love in Niagara
Release date: Saturday, April 20, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Jocelyn Hudon and Dan Jeannotte
"After her fiancé leaves her before their wedding, Madeline goes to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go, and finds new love."
Branching Out
Release date: Saturday, April 27, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Sarah Drew and Juan Pablo Di Pace
"To help build a family tree, single mom Amelia tracks down her daughter’s biological father. It becomes a journey of trust, love, and discovering the meaning of family."
How to watch Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2024
The Spring Into Love 2024 movies are available exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.
Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch Spring Into Love movies on the streaming platform.
