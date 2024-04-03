Blind Date Book Club: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Erin Krakow stars as a bookshop owner looking for love.
A bookstore owner and an author write their own love story in Blind Date Book Club, an all-new movie coming to Hallmark Channel.
Blind Date Book Club is one of many movies lined up in the Spring Into Love programming event, including An Easter Bloom, Shifting Gears, Legend of the Lost Locket, Falling in Love in Niagara and Branching Out.
Here's everything we know about Blind Date Book Club.
Blind Date Book Club release date
Blind Date Book Club premieres Saturday, April 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new Hallmark Channel originals you'll need access to the channel.
Blind Date Book Club premise
Here's the synopsis of Blind Date Book Club from Hallmark Channel: "A bookstore owner finds love and direction in life after agreeing to review a famous author’s new novel in her blind date with a book club."
Blind Date Book Club cast
Blind Date Book Club stars Erin Krakow (When Calls the Heart, The Wedding Cottage) as Meg, a bookstore owner who finds success after creating the popular "blind date book club."
Robert Buckley (Chesapeake Shores, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls) plays Graham Sterling, an author who needs some help with his latest book. Graham turns to Meg after hearing about her popular book club.
Blind Date Book Club trailer
Take a look at the preview for Blind Date Book Club below:
