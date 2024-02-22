Crimetime Freefall: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie

True crime is hot right now and it seems like everywhere you look there's a new crime show popping up. But what happens when a TV true crime maven loses her show? That's the story in Crimetime Freefall, the latest new movie coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The new true crime movie debuts in February as sister network Hallmark Channel features a month of Jane Austin-themed movies in their Loveuary lineup.

Here's everything we know about Crimetime Freefall.

Crimetime Freefall premieres Friday, February 23, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.

Crimetime Freefall plot

Here's the official synopsis of Crimetime Freefall from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "After her show is cancelled, crime series actress Hadley Warner moves to a small town where she encounters a real-life murder. Using her TV crime-solving knowledge, she teams up with Detective Caden to solve the case."

Crimetime Freefall cast

Lyndie Greenwood stars as Hadley in Crimetime Freefall. Greenwood previously starred in Hallmark Channel's Girlfriendship with Tamera Mowry-Housley. She also appeared in popular shows like Sleepy Hollow, S.W.A.T., The Expanse, Star and Nikita. Greenwood also co-starred alongside Queen Latifah in the Lifetime movie Flint.

Luke Macfarlane stars as Shawn. He's known for roles in hit series like Brothers & Sisters, Killjoys and Mercy Street, and the movie Bros.

Crimetime Freefall trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Crimetime Freefall below: