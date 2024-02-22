Crimetime Freefall: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie
A true crime actress puts her skills to the test in a small town.
True crime is hot right now and it seems like everywhere you look there's a new crime show popping up. But what happens when a TV true crime maven loses her show? That's the story in Crimetime Freefall, the latest new movie coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
The new true crime movie debuts in February as sister network Hallmark Channel features a month of Jane Austin-themed movies in their Loveuary lineup.
Here's everything we know about Crimetime Freefall.
Crimetime Freefall release date
Crimetime Freefall premieres Friday, February 23, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch new movies you'll need access to the channel.
Crimetime Freefall plot
Here's the official synopsis of Crimetime Freefall from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries: "After her show is cancelled, crime series actress Hadley Warner moves to a small town where she encounters a real-life murder. Using her TV crime-solving knowledge, she teams up with Detective Caden to solve the case."
Crimetime Freefall cast
Lyndie Greenwood stars as Hadley in Crimetime Freefall. Greenwood previously starred in Hallmark Channel's Girlfriendship with Tamera Mowry-Housley. She also appeared in popular shows like Sleepy Hollow, S.W.A.T., The Expanse, Star and Nikita. Greenwood also co-starred alongside Queen Latifah in the Lifetime movie Flint.
Luke Macfarlane stars as Shawn. He's known for roles in hit series like Brothers & Sisters, Killjoys and Mercy Street, and the movie Bros.
Crimetime Freefall trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Crimetime Freefall below:
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris