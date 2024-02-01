Paging Mr. Darcy: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Imagine having one of your favorite literary characters following you around. That's what happens for Jane Austen scholar Eloise (Mallory Jansen) when she meets her very own Mr. Darcy, aka Sam (Will Kemp), in Paging Mr. Darcy, the first movie in the Loveuary celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Dressed as the dashing Mr. Darcy, Sam's job is to help Eloise while she's attending the Jane Austen conference. But where he loves attention, she isn't so fond of being in the spotlight, so they strike a deal. But as they spend more time together, Sam helps Eloise see the world in a new way.

The Loveuary lineup includes other Austen-themed movies like Love & Jane, A American in Austen and Sense and Sensibility.

Here's everything we know about Paging Mr. Darcy.

Paging Mr. Darcy premieres Saturday, February 3, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

Mark your Dance Cards! Paging Mr. Darcy premieres Saturday February 3rd 8/7c @hallmarkchannel #PagingMrDarcy #Loveuary pic.twitter.com/OCK4xbxXoaJanuary 22, 2024 See more

We don't have a Paging Mr. Darcy release date for UK viewers at this time, but as soon as we have more information we'll post it right here.

If you're wondering how to watch Paging Mr. Darcy, you have some options. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies originals you'll need access to the channel.

Paging Mr. Darcy plot

Here's the synopsis of Paging Mr. Darcy from Hallmark Channel:

"When an overly serious scholar attends a Jane Austen annual conference, she strikes a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy and finds her perspective, and her heart, changed."

Paging Mr. Darcy cast

Mallory Jansen was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and she studied drama in New York. Her breakout role was as Helena Christensen in Never Tear Us Apart: The Untold Story of INXS, which led to roles in Young & Hungry and Baby Daddy. She played the lead in the musical comedy Galavant before appearing in season 4 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. She's also appeared in guest roles on several shows, including This Is Us and American Housewife. She recently starred in Francesca Quinn, PI, for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark Channel fan-favorite Will Kemp is a multi-talented dancer and actor, with tons of credits on stage and screen. He started dance training at ripe age of 9, and he eventually found himself at The Royal Ballet Upper School in England. Early on, Kemp earned the lead role in the Broadway and West End productions of Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake. As a dancer, his stage credits include Highland Fling, Cinderella, The Car Man and Spitfire, and as an actor he's known for his role as Nugget in the West End revival of Equus. His feature movie credits include Van Helsing and Mindhunter, and he's appeared in several TV shows like 90210, Nikita and Reign. He's appeared in several beloved Hallmark Channel movies such as A Not So Royal Christmas, Jolly Good Christmas, Christmas Waltz and Love, Romance & Chocolate.

Paging Mr. Darcy trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek of Paging Mr. Darcy below.