Betty's Bad Luck in Love: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Betty has always had a hard time when it comes to love and relationships. How bad is it? Well, a palm reader confirmed she's got one of the worst love lines she's ever seen. In Betty's Bad Luck in Love, Betty discovers that breaking the hex might be in her future after all. The movie is one of the all-new New Year New Movies from Hallmark Channel.

Betty's Bad Luck in Love is one of several new movies airing in January on Hallmark Channel, including Love on the Right Course and A Scottish Love Scheme.

Here's everything we know about Betty's Bad Luck in Love.

Betty's Bad Luck in Love premieres Saturday, January 20, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a premiere date for UK viewers, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Betty's Bad Luck in Love plot

Here's the official synopsis of Betty's Bad Luck in Love from Hallmark Channel: "Cursed from childhood to fail at romance, Betty's relationships have always ended in disaster. But when she meets Alex, she's tempted to try once more. Can true love prevail over a curse?"

Betty's Bad Luck in Love cast

Laci J. Mailey (Betty) is known around Hallmark Channel for her role as Jess O'Brien in Chesapeake Shores. She's also starred in popular series like Falling Skies, Romeo Section and Supernatural.

Marco Grazzini (Alex) is widely recognized for his role as Mike in Virgin River. He's also been seen in Kim's Convenience, The Murders and Heroes Reborn.

Betty's Bad Luck in Love trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Betty's Bad Luck in Love below:

How to watch Betty's Bad Luck in Love

Betty's Bad Luck in Love is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies originals, you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.