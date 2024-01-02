Love on the Right Course: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner, Love on the Right Course

Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner tee off in Love on the Right Course, the first movie in the New Year New Movies celebration on Hallmark Channel. Newbrough and Rosner recently appeared together in November's Flipping for Christmas.

Love on the Right Course is yet another sports-themed movie on Hallmark Channel in recent months, joining Checkin' it Twice, Field Day, Fourth Down and Love and Hearts in the Game.

Here's everything we know about Love on the Right Course.

Love on the Right Course premieres Saturday, January 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't know when the movie will be available in the UK, but as soon as the information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Love on the Right Course plot

Here's the synopsis of Love on the Right Course from Hallmark Channel: "A professional golfer suffers a series of setbacks and returns home to Budapest to reevaluate her future in the sport. While there, a golf pro helps her rediscover herself and find love."

Love on the Right Course cast

Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner starred together in the 2023 Countdown to Christmas original movie Flipping for Christmas.

Newbrough starred in The CW's Privileged and has also had roles in Rent A Goalie, 1-800-Missing and Degrassi the Next Generation. She's appeared in a number of Hallmark and Lifetime movies, including Christmas Love Letter, Love Under the Stars and Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance.

Marcus Rosner has made a number of appearances in shows like Continuum, Arrow and Supernatural. He also had a recurring role in Once Upon a Time and When Calls the Heart. He was recently seen in Notes of Autumn and Romance to the Rescue on Hallmark Channel.

Love on the Right Course trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Love on the Right Course below:

How to watch Love on the Right Course

Love on the Right Course is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch New Year New Movies originals you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.