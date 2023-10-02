Field Day: release date, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Three moms come together to tackle a big annual event at their kids' school in Field Day, the final movie in the Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2023 programming event.

Rachel Boston, Shannon Chan-Kent, Carmel Amit and Benjamin Ayres find their friendship growing stronger no matter what happens to throw a wrench in their planning.

Here's everything we know about Field Day.

Field Day premieres Saturday, October 14, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As soon as we see release information for UK viewers we'll have it for you right here.

Field Day plot

Here's the plot of Field Day from Hallmark Channel:

"Jen (Boston), Marissa (Amit) and Kelly (Chan-Kent) are moms from different backgrounds who are thrown together to plan the annual Field Day at their kids' school. Along the way, they navigate a myriad of obstacles, including an unsupportive head of the PTO. New to town and still trying to move on following the loss of her husband, Jen is thankful to have the encouragement of Dan (Ayres), the school's P.E. teacher who is becoming a good friend… or could this be the start of something more? As the planning continues, Jen, Marissa and Kelly bond as friends who will stop at nothing to make sure their kids are happy, with each of them finding their own path as their friendship grows stronger."

Field Day cast

Rachel Boston has appeared in several Hallmark Channel movies including A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe and Dating the Delaneys. Previously she appeared in 500 Days of Summer and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, and some of her TV credits include Grey’s Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm and ER.

Benjamin Ayres is known for his role in the Hallmark Channel original movie Love by Chance, in addition to his numerous TV credits in shows like The Vampire Diaries, Battlestar Galactica, Flashpoint, Impact and Smallville.

Shannon Chan-Kent played Kiki in the Netflix series You, and she also starred in Another Life and Good Trouble. She's a well known voice artist, voicing characters in popular animated series like My Little Pony, Care Bears and Littlest Pet Shop.

Carmel Amit has appeared in popular series such as Virgin River, You Me Her, Ghost Wars and Mistresses. She's also very active in theater, appearing in Vancouver's immersive Deep Into Darkness, inspired by the work and life of Edgar Allen Poe.

Field Day trailer

Take a look at the Field Day trailer below:

How to watch Field Day

Field Day is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.