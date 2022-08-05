Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2022: schedule, everything we know
It's time for sweater weather on Hallmark Channel.
It’s time for pumpkin spice lattes as the summer heat gives way to sweater weather. Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2022 has arrived with an exciting lineup of all-new original movies.
You won’t want to miss these heartwarming tales of love and romance this August and September.
Here’s everything you need to know about Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2022
What is the Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2022 schedule?
The Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love celebration arrives at the end of Christmas in July and runs through September.
Here’s the schedule of new original Fall Into Love movies:
- Saturday, August 6 at 8 pm ET/PT: Love in the Limelight
- Saturday, August 13 at 8 pm ET/PT: Romance in Style
- Saturday, August 20 at 8 pm ET/PT: Dating the Delaneys
- Saturday, August 27 at 8 pm ET/PT Game, Set, Love
- Saturday, September 3 at 8 pm ET/PT: Marry Me in Yosemite
- Saturday, September 10 at 8 pm ET/PT: Marry Go Round
- Saturday, September 17 at 8 pm ET/PT: Wedding of a Lifetime
- Saturday, September 24 at 8 pm ET/PT: Fly Away with Me
What are the Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2022 movies about?
The main theme that ties these movies together is love, of course, but you’ll spot a few autumn leaves in the background as we move from summer to fall.
Love in the Limelight, starring Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega
"Pen pals for years, Summer finally meets Nick, her former teen crush and boy band lead singer, when he comes to town for a concert. Their friendship’s set the stage for romance and Summer’s hip grandma with a TikTok following encourages her to follow her heart."
Romance in Style, starring Benjamin Hollingsworth and Jaicy Elliot
"Ella’s unique designs inspire publishing mogul Derek to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. It’s not long before Derek realizes that Ella’s influence reaches far beyond the catwalk."
Game, Set, Love, starring Davida Williams and Richard Harmon
"A love match is the greatest game of all." This all-new movie hails from executive producers Venus Williams and Laurie Pozmantier.
Marry Me in Yosemite, starring Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow
"Zoe (Busby) is a top photojournalist who has published successful coffee table books featuring her images of iconic places. Her publisher wants her next subject to be Yosemite, so she heads west despite not being sure can do justice to the majesty of the landscape. While there, she meets Jack (Harlow), an intriguing tour guide who opens her eyes to new possibilities as they take a journey together."
Marry Go Round, starring Amanda Schull, Brennan Elliott
"Abby Foster (Schull) and Luke Walker (Elliott) were high school sweethearts who were married for a brief time. Many years later, Abby’s life seems perfect as she gets ready for a new life in Paris along with her soon-to-be husband Edward. When an unexpected letter arrives throwing Abby off course, she must decide what her heart really wants."
Wedding of a Lifetime, starring Brooke D’Orsay and Jonathan Bennett
"Darby (D’Orsay) and Jake (Bennett) are an engaged couple who have been together since their days as high school sweethearts in a close-knit mountain town. Over the years they have found themselves in a rut and drifting apart. When their entire community nominates them to compete for an all-expenses paid wedding in a nationally televised contest, this just may be what the couple needs to rekindle their romance."
Fly Away with Me, starring Natalie Hall and Peter Mooney
"When Angie (Hall) moves into her 'no pets allowed' building, a parrot arrives unexpectedly. New neighbor Ted (Mooney) and the dog he’s secretly sitting try to help her find the bird’s owner without being caught."
How to watch Hallmark Channel Fall Into Love 2022
The Fall Into Love movies are available exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you’ve cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.
UK viewers are able to tune into the Hallmark Channel through a Hallmark TV channel subscription, available through your UK Amazon Prime membership.
If you miss a premiere, don’t worry — all of these all-new movies play regularly throughout the Fall Into Love season. They’re also available through Hallmark on Demand.
