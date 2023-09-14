A Very Venice Romance: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

A Very Venice Romance whisks Hallmark Channel fans to Italy as part of the Fall Into Love 2023 programming event.

Stephanie Leonidas plays a New York City executive who bumps heads with an Italian chef played by Raniero Monaco Di Lapio. Despite their differences in opinion, they can't fight the attraction between them. The movie was filmed on location in Venice.

Here's everything we know about A Very Venice Romance.

A Very Venice Romance premieres Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing, we don't have a premiere date for UK viewers but as soon as more information is available we'll have it for you right here.

A Very Venice Romance premise

Here's the official synopsis of A Very Venice Romance from Hallmark Channel: "Amy (Leonidas) is a New York City executive that has been trying to launch health-forward deliverable meal prep kits with supplements. She needs to find a chef to help guide the venture and sets her sights on Italian Chef Marcello (Monaco Di Lapio). Marcello declines to hear Amy’s offer, so the never-deterred Amy travels to Venice, Italy and signs up for his advanced cooking course hoping to make her case in person. While there, she meets an assortment of charming and quirky tourists as they learn to cook and travel the island. Marcello introduces Amy to the slow-paced pleasures of Italy and shows her how the kits can be healthy by using fresh ingredients, not supplements. Amy’s boss isn’t convinced, and Amy risks losing her job if she doesn’t stay on-brand. Will Amy follow her instincts and her heart, or will she stay quiet to keep her job?"

A Very Venice Romance cast

Stephanie Leonidas is widely known for her work in theater. She's been performing on stage since the age of eight and some of her theatrical work includes roles in The House of Bernarda Alba, The Sugar Syndrome and Influence. On the TV side, she's appeared in a number of roles in shows like BBC's adaptation of Dracula, American Gothic, Killjoys and Defiance.

Raniero Monaco Di Lapio was a contestant on Italy's Big Brother, and shortly after that, he made his acting debut in So che ritornerai. He starred in the Russian TV series Taljanka in 2013. Some of his other TV credits include I Medici 3, Che Dio ci Aiuti 5 and the Netflix series Guida Astrologica per Cuori Infranti.

A Very Venice Romance trailer

There's no trailer for A Very Venice Romance just yet, but we expect to see one very soon. We'll have it for you right here once it's available.

How to watch A Very Venice Romance

A Very Venice Romance is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.