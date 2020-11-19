Hallmark Movies Now is now an option on YouTube TV for $6 a month

There's a new add-on option for movies on YouTube TV, and it's coming at the perfect time. Hallmark Movies Now — which comprises movies from the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries and Hallmark Hall of Fame — is now available on YouTube TV for an additional $5.99 a month.

That means you've got another way to access more than 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark-branded content. It's all family friendly, you can stream as much as you want, and new titles are added all the time.

And because you'll be subscribing via your YouTube TV account, Google will handle all the billing. Just go to tv.youtube.com/settings/subscriptions and select Hallmark Movies Now. You''ll get a free seven-day trial to see if it's something you want to continue.

YouTube TV itself is Google's entry into the live streaming TV game. It's currently the No. 2 service on our list of the biggest options in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers. (Hulu With Live TV is No. 1 with 4.3 million subscribers.)

YouTube TV has an easy-to-use on-screen guide, unlimited cloud-based recordings, and you have have separate profiles for up to six people, so one person's recommendations don't pollute someone else's.

YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month and has just a single list of channels — no separate plans from which you'll have to pick and choose. It's available to watch in a web browser, on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on select smart TVs.