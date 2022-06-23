Hallmark Channel Christmas in July: everything we know

It’s time to deck the halls with Christmas in July from Hallmark! The Crown family of networks is kicking off the merriest celebration of the summer with three all-new Hallmark Channel original holiday movie premieres and fan favorite holiday movies galore airing throughout the month of July.

Here’s everything we know about Christmas in July on Hallmark Channel.

What is the Hallmark Channel Christmas in July 2022 schedule?

The Christmas in July celebration kicks off on Hallmark’s sister channel Hallmark Movies & Mysteries with a weeklong event beginning June 24 — the official six-month to Christmas Eve marker, in case you're wondering — through June 30. There you’ll find holiday movies airing 24/7 throughout the week.

Starting July 1, holiday movie fans can tune in to Hallmark Channel for more holiday movies airing all day, every day, throughout the month of July.

This year there will also be three all-new original holiday movies debuting during Christmas in July. Here are their premiere dates:

Saturday, July 9 at 8 pm ET/PT: My Grown-Up Christmas List

Saturday, July 16 at 8 pm ET/PT: Campfire Christmas

Saturday, July 23 at 8 pm ET/PT: Christmas in Toyland

What are the new Hallmark Channel Christmas in July movies about?

From a story about love and longing to an actual Christmas in July celebration, each new original Hallmark Channel holiday movie debuting in July offers something for everyone (opens in new tab).

My Grown-Up Christmas List, starring Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry

"Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart."

Campfire Christmas, starring Tori Anderson and Corbin Bleu

"Romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday themed reunion before selling their family owned summer camp."

Christmas in Toyland, starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel/Crown Media)

"A toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas to help keep the in-store experience alive."

How to watch Hallmark Channel Christmas in July

Christmas in July original movies are available exclusively on the Hallmark Channel. Most subscribers have the Hallmark Channel in their cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can access all three Hallmark Channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama — via a streaming service subscription. Philo TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, Frndly TV, Vidgo and DirecTV Stream all include live access to the Hallmark Channel.

UK viewers can watch movies from the Hallmark Channel as part of a Hallmark TV channel subscription (opens in new tab) through their UK Amazon Prime membership.

If you miss a movie’s premiere, don’t worry — these movies will be playing regularly all throughout the month of July, and then again during the Countdown to Christmas celebration in the fall, so check your local listings to see when they’ll be on again. You can also catch new movies on Hallmark on Demand the day after they premiere.