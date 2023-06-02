Corey Sevier headlines Hallmark Channel Christmas in July 2023 lineup

As soon as the Hallmark Channel’s June Weddings event comes to an end, it’s time for another annual tradition: Hallmark Channel Christmas in July. This year, the Crown Network has two brand-new original movies debuting in July ahead of the big Countdown to Christmas celebration later this year.

Beginning July 1, fans can tune in to back-to-back original Hallmark holiday movies from 10 am to 10 pm ET/PT. To help build the holiday spirit, the first four days of holiday programming will feature fan-favorite movies as selected by fans through Monday polls on the Hallmark Movie Checklist App .

In addition to daily movies, there will be two all-new holiday movies debuting in July:

A Royal Christmas Crush

Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar

"Ava (Cassidy) accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince (Huszar) himself."

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The Christmas Reboot

Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier

"A Christmas wish gives Renee (Lengies) the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron (Sevier). Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve."

And that's just what's coming to Hallmark Channel for Christmas in July.

Hallmarkies can tune in to Merry Movie Week on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries from June 23 to June 30. There, fans can watch non-stop holiday movies from Friday, June 23, at 11 pm ET/PT to Monday, June 26, at 3 am ET/PT. There will also be a series of "mini-merrythons" nightly at 7 pm ET/PT beginning Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30.

Whether you're a Hallmark Channel movie buff, a Christmas movie fan or if you're looking for a reason to put up a pink flamingo Christmas tree in the middle of summer, there's something for everyone during the Hallmark Channel Christmas in July 2023 celebration.

And be sure to mark your calendar for Countdown to Christmas, which usually begins in late October on Hallmark Channel. With dozens of all-new original movies premiering every week leading up to Christmas, there's no better way to deck the halls!