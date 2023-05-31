Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023: movies, schedule and everything to know

There's nothing like a summer wedding, and there's nothing like a Hallmark Channel wedding to get you in the mood to say "I do." This June, fall in love with four all-new original movies as part of Hallmark Channel's June Weddings programming event. From a woman trying to balance three weddings to a Greek getaway, there's something for everyone this month.

Here's how to watch June Weddings 2023 on Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023 schedule

Wedding Season, Saturday, June 3, at 8 pm ET/PT

Love's Greek to Me, Saturday, June 10, at 8 pm ET/PT

The Wedding Contract, Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm ET/PT

Make Me a Match, Saturday, June 24, at 8 pm ET/PT

Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023 movies

Here's the full list of movies in the June Weddings lineup, along with their trailers and descriptions.

Wedding Season

Release Date: Saturday, June 3, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Stephanie Bennett and Casey Diedrick

"Journalist Trish is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. When her date is unable to join, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, the brother of her best friend."

Love's Greek to Me

Release Date: Saturday, June 10, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Torey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis, Marina Sirtis

"Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mom."

The Wedding Contract

Jake Epstein, Michael Benyaer and Becca Tobin in The Wedding Contract (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Shane Harvey)

Release Date: Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein

"Rebecca, a teacher, and Adam, an ad executive, are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their big day and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet for the first time."

Make Me a Match

Eva Bourne and Rushi Cota in Make Me a Match (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Craig Minielly)

Release Date: Saturday, June 24, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Rushi Kota and Eva Bourne

"Vivi enlists the help of an Indian Matchmaker, Raina, to change her fate in love."

How to watch Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023

The June Weddings 2023 programming event is available exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch June Weddings movies on the streaming platform.