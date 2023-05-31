Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023: movies, schedule and everything to know
Say "I do" to all-new movies on Hallmark Channel this June.
There's nothing like a summer wedding, and there's nothing like a Hallmark Channel wedding to get you in the mood to say "I do." This June, fall in love with four all-new original movies as part of Hallmark Channel's June Weddings programming event. From a woman trying to balance three weddings to a Greek getaway, there's something for everyone this month.
Here's how to watch June Weddings 2023 on Hallmark Channel.
Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023 schedule
- Wedding Season, Saturday, June 3, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Love's Greek to Me, Saturday, June 10, at 8 pm ET/PT
- The Wedding Contract, Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm ET/PT
- Make Me a Match, Saturday, June 24, at 8 pm ET/PT
Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023 movies
Here's the full list of movies in the June Weddings lineup, along with their trailers and descriptions.
Wedding Season
Release Date: Saturday, June 3, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Stephanie Bennett and Casey Diedrick
"Journalist Trish is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. When her date is unable to join, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, the brother of her best friend."
Love's Greek to Me
Release Date: Saturday, June 10, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Torey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis, Marina Sirtis
"Ilana travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike for a family wedding. When he surprises her by proposing, she gets caught in the whirlwind of his overzealous mom."
The Wedding Contract
Release Date: Saturday, June 17, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Becca Tobin and Jake Epstein
"Rebecca, a teacher, and Adam, an ad executive, are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their big day and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet for the first time."
Make Me a Match
Release Date: Saturday, June 24, at 8 pm ET/PT
Starring: Rushi Kota and Eva Bourne
"Vivi enlists the help of an Indian Matchmaker, Raina, to change her fate in love."
How to watch Hallmark Channel June Weddings 2023
The June Weddings 2023 programming event is available exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.
Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch June Weddings movies on the streaming platform.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Sean Marland
By Ural Garrett