Love's Greek to Me: release date, cast, plot, everything we know

There's nothing like a June wedding, and this month Hallmark Channel has a selection of all-new movies as part of their June Weddings programming event. One of the highlights of the event is Love's Greek to Me starring Hallmark frequent flyer Torey DeVitto and Star Trek: Picard star Marina Sirtis.

Every now and then Hallmark Channel whisks viewers away to a beautiful location, and this time around they're heading to Santorini for the newest movie about a newly engaged couple and a very enthusiastic future mother-in-law.

Here's what we know about Love's Greek to Me.

Love's Greek to Me premieres Saturday, June 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

At this time there's no word on a UK release date, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Love's Greek to Me plot

Here's the official synopsis of Love's Greek to Me from Hallmark Channel: "Ilana (Torey DeVitto) and her Greek boyfriend Mike (Ioannis Tsimitselis) travel to Santorini for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding, where all his relatives immediately welcome her with open arms. When Mike surprises Ilana by asking her to marry him at the same lighthouse where his father proposed many years prior, his well-meaning – and overly enthusiastic – mother Athena (Marina Sirtis) shifts into overdrive, excited to be gaining another daughter. Ilana gets caught in the vortex of Athena’s attempts to 'help,' including purchasing a wedding gown for her future daughter-in-law and booking the church…even though Ilana and Mike aren’t rushing to set a date or plan on having a big fat Greek wedding. As Alex’s big day nears and the preparations ramp up, Ilana becomes more uneasy about what the future may hold for her and Mike, leading her to wonder if they’re truly meant to be together or if love is all Greek to her."

Love's Greek to Me cast

Chicago Med alum Torey DeVitto has been a fixture around Hallmark Channel for a long time, most recently appearing in Twas the Night Before Christmas. She's a passionate advocate and philanthropist as well as a devoted yogi. Some of her memorable roles include Carrie on One Tree Hill and Melissa on Pretty Little Liars.

Yannis Tsimitselis was born in Zurich, Switzerland, but grew up in Greece. He's held leading roles in a number of Greek series including Mary Mary Mary, On a Red Background and Come to My Place. In addition to his work on TV and in film, he's also appeared in a number of stage productions including Waiting for Godot and And from Smyrna...Thessaloniki.

Marina Sirtis might be best known for her role as Counselor Deanna Troi on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard and in several Star Trek feature films and spinoffs, but she has also appeared in a number of guest and recurring roles in shows like NCIS, Scandal, Without a Trace and Grey's Anatomy. She made her West End debut in London in 2019 in the production of Dark Sublime.

Love's Greek to Me trailer

Take a look at the preview of Love's Greek to Me below:

How to watch Love's Greek to Me

Love's Greek to Me is a Hallmark Channel original movie. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. For example, Hallmark now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.