Ashley Williams talks her new Hallmark Channel movie Two Tickets to Paradise

"Oh my gosh. So many, so many. There was this one moment…. If you talk to Ryan, he's gonna die! You have to bring this up with him. You know, in every Hallmark movie, there's the moment — spoiler alert—when the two leads kiss towards the end of the movie. So we were shooting that scene, that moment. And the very first kiss is always awkward. You know, I've been hanging out with Ryan for a couple weeks and now I have to kiss him on the lips. Like it's weird, you know? So we are like, all right, well, we're just gonna do this. We both have a mint and take a sip of water and they call action.

"And so I go and I kiss him on the lips and I didn't realize it, but my left hand reached around to what I thought was his back but it was his ass! I touched the top of his butt and he stopped the kiss. He pulls out of the kiss and he goes, 'Did you just touch my ass?' And I was like, did I? And I stopped and backed up like six feet and was like, 'Well, your ass is very high.' The whole crew was dying, laughing, because everyone heard him say it. And we laughed, the whole crew laughed for like 15 straight minutes. We just could not stop laughing. It was hysterical. I was so embarrassed. He basically just made fun of me nonstop about that for, well, he's still making fun of me about it.

"One time Ryan found this little frog as they started rolling. He was like, 'Uh oh,' and I asked what he was going to do. He said he was going to hold it in his hand with his hand closed around it. So for one whole take he has a frog in his hand. I would love to reach out to the audience to see if anyone could spot which scene it’s in. He’s just holding it in his hand the whole time."