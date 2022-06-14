Hallmark Channel Summer Nights 2022: everything we know

Hallmark Channel is home to feel-good stories that always come with happy endings. When it comes to finding love, it’s the journey that makes the difference and the Crown Network’s annual Summer Nights (opens in new tab) event is dedicated to finding love in thrilling locations around the world.

From warm Hawaiian beaches to tropical getaways, you’ll find your perfect summer escape with all-new Hallmark Channel original movies each week during Summer Nights.

Let’s take a look at this year’s Summer Nights programming.

What is the Hallmark Channel Summer Nights 2022 schedule?

The Summer Nights event typically takes place in June between Hallmark’s Spring Fling and Christmas in July programming.

Here’s the schedule of new original Summer Nights movies:

Saturday, June 4 at 8 pm ET/PT: Hidden Gems

Saturday, June 11 at 8 pm ET/PT: Caribbean Summer

Saturday, June 18 at 8 pm ET/PT: Moriah’s Lighthouse

Saturday, June 25 at 8 pm ET/PT: Two Tickets to Paradise

What are the Hallmark Channel Summer Nights movies about?

From Hawaii to the Caribbean, these four all-new original movies take place in tropical hideaways that are perfect for falling in love. Let’s take a closer look at the four movies in this year’s Summer Night’s programming.

Hidden Gems, starring Hunter King and Beau Mirchoff

"While prepping for her sister’s wedding, Addie (King) loses her grandmother’s ring in the waters of Hawaii. She hires dive instructor Jack (Mirchoff) to search for her lost treasure. They immediately clash with each other when Addie insists she go on the pursuit with Jack. Once they come to an agreement, Jack ends up serving as Addie’s tour guide of the island’s hidden gems."

Caribbean Summer, starring Heather Hemmens and Ser’Darius Blain

"Jade (Hemmens), a morning news producer, is forced to take a vacation after an embarrassing gaffe during a live broadcast. She arrives on a relaxing Caribbean island, but Jade’s trip gets off to a rocky start thanks to a snafu involving the house she rented for her stay. Serendipitously, Jade manages to turn things around and begins a romantic Caribbean adventure with the legitimate owner of the house, a mysterious man named Ford (Blain). As Jade slowly lets her guard down and welcomes all that the island, its people, and her handsome host have to offer, her heart and job come into direct conflict when she finds out the true backstory of the man she’s falling for — and it’s a career-defining scoop."

Moriah’s Lighthouse, starring Rachelle Lefevre and Luke Macfarlane

"Based on the book series by Serena Miller. Moriah (Lefevre) is a woodworking artisan living in a French seaside town, who dreams of restoring the local lighthouse. When Ben (Macfarlane), an American architect, comes to town, it seems as though her dreams will never become reality after she learns he’s there to give the lighthouse a makeover… but for another buyer."

Two Tickets to Paradise, starring Ashley Williams and Ryan Paevey

"Two strangers meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives. Hannah (Williams) and Josh (Paevey) have both been stood up at the altar. While shocked and devastated, they happen to meet at the park, which turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations. They realize they are going to the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations."

How to watch Hallmark Channel Summer Nights

Summer Nights' original movies are available exclusively on the Hallmark Channel. Most subscribers have the Hallmark Channel in their cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can access all three Hallmark Channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama — via a streaming service subscription. Philo TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Frndly TV, Vidgo and DirecTV Stream all include live access to the Hallmark Channel.

UK viewers can watch movies from the Hallmark Channel as part of a Hallmark TV channel subscription (opens in new tab) through their UK Amazon Prime membership.

If you miss a movie’s premiere, don’t worry — these movies will be playing regularly all throughout the Summer Nights season, so check your local listings to see when they’ll be on again. You can also catch them on Hallmark on Demand the day after they premiere.