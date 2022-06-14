Hallmark's Two Tickets to Paradise to premiere at RomaDrama Live fan event

RomaDrama Live! is the place to be for fans of happily-ever-after stories from Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and GAC Family. And as if all the fun at this year’s event wasn’t enough, fans will be treated to a special premiere of the new Hallmark Channel Summer Nights movie Two Tickets to Paradise. The convention takes place in West Palm Beach, Florida, June 24-26.

Two Tickets to Paradise stars Ashley Williams (October Kiss, Christmas in Evergreen) and Ryan Paevey (Unleashing Mr. Darcy, A Timeless Christmas). The screening will take place on June 23, with Williams, Paevey and Jesse Hutch in attendance along with producer Maura Dunbar.

RomaDrama Live! co-founder Gabrielle Graf Palmer told ENews (opens in new tab) this is a huge deal for the fan event. "We are grateful to our dear friends at Hallmark Channel for extending this exclusive sneak peek screening opportunity to the RomaDrama Live fans! Having such a special showcase for Ryan Paevey and Ashley Williams is a dream come true."

The movie premiere is just the tip of the iceberg during this jam-packed event. Over the course of the weekend fans will be able to meet dozens of their favorite actors to get autographs and take selfies. There will be panels featuring actors and other creatives from Hallmark, GAC Family and Lifetime and fans will even have a chance to sing and act during the "Karaoke With the Stars" and "Acting With the Stars" special events.

A special "Cousins" panel will feature Hallmark stars and real-life cousins Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes along with a panel dedicated to The Ladies of RomaDrama. Another panel will take fans behind the scenes of bringing Hallmark Christmas movies to life and yet another will feature fun stories from various movie sets.

All of the RomaDrama Live! events are designed to offer fans up-close and personal interactions with their favorite TV stars. It’s more than just gathering signatures and selfies, though that’s a big part of the event, it provides fans a chance to meet people from all over the world and embrace the community of people who love these feel-good movies.

Some of the weekend’s big guests include Danica McKellar, Trevor Donovan, Erin Cahill, Wes Brown, Colin Egglesfield, Brittany Bristow, Eric Mabius and Kristin Booth.