Retreat to You: release date, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Retreat to You is a Hallmark Channel original movie that's part of the Fall Into Love 2023 programming event.

Emilie Ullerup and Peter Mooney star as former best friends who meet up at a wilderness retreat and end up reconnecting unexpectedly.

Here's everything we know about Retreat to You.

Retreat to You will premiere on Saturday, September 23, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK fans, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Retreat to You plot

Here's the plot for Retreat to You from Hallmark Channel: "Abby and Sean, high school ex best friends, have a second chance reconnection at the Azuridge Wellness Retreat."

Retreat to You cast

Emilie Ullerup was born in Denmark and studied acting in Vancouver. She's well known to Hallmark Channel fans for her role as Bree O'Brien in Chesapeake Shores and for her role as Dale Travers in the Signed, Sealed Delivered franchise. Outside of her many Hallmark roles, she's also appeared in a number of TV shows including JPod, Sanctuary, True Justice and Arctic Air.

Peter Mooney has starred in a number of projects including roles in Burden of Proof, Saving Hope and Rookie Blue. He's also been a guest on popular shows like Wynonna Earp and Camelot. He's also starred in the beloved holiday movie 12 Men of Christmas.

Retreat to You trailer

Take a look at the preview for Retreat to You below:

How to watch Retreat to You

Retreat to You is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love 2023 movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.