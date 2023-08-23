Fourth Down and Love: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Just in time for football season, Hallmark Channel brings fans a story of college sweethearts who reunite on the gridiron with Fourth Down and Love, a new original movie featuring When Calls the Heart season 10 star Pascale Hutton and Two Tickets to Paradise's Ryan Paevey. Fourth Down and Love is part of the network's annual Fall Into Love programming event.

Here's everything we know about Fourth Down and Love.

Fourth Down and Love premieres Saturday, September 9, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Fourth Down and Love plot

Here's the official synopsis of Fourth Down and Love from Hallmark Channel:

"Erin Allen (Hutton) is a single mother to her football-loving 12-year-old daughter, Kiera (Sophia Powers), who plays in the town's junior flag football league. At Keira's football practice, Erin runs into the coach's brother and professional football player, Mike Hanson (Paevey). Erin and Mike are blindsided — they were college sweethearts. Mike is visiting his brother, Jimmy (Dan Payne), while healing from a football injury that diminishes his chances of achieving his dream of finally getting a championship ring. When Jimmy gets the call to coach the high school team, Mike steps up as the flag football coach. As Erin and Mike spend time together, old sparks are rekindled despite Erin's hesitance. Right before the championship game, Mike receives good news but also an unsettling truth while Erin learns to go after what she wants — and they both learn to follow their hearts."

Fourth Down and Love cast

Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey are very familiar faces around Hallmark Channel.

Hutton has appeared in all 10 seasons of When Calls the Heart, along with popular movies like The Perfect Bride, The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells, My One and Only and You Had Me at Aloha, which she starred in and co-produced with When Calls the Heart co-star Kavan Smith.

Paevey got his start in the role of Detective Nathan West in General Hospital in 2013, and after starring in several Hallmark Channel movies he's become one of the network's most popular leading men. He's appeared in several Hallmark movies like Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Hope at Christmas, Two Tickets to Paradise, A Timeless Christmas and A Little Daytime Drama.

Fourth Down and Love also stars Sophia Powers (Unexpected Grace) and Dan Payne (Outrunners).

Fourth Down and Love trailer

The trailer for Fourth Down and Love isn't available quite yet, but you can catch a glimpse of Hutton and Paevey in the Fall into Love preview below:

How to watch Fourth Down and Love

Fourth Down and Love is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark hannel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.