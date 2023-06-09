When Calls the Heart season 10: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel series

Hallmark Channel is known for its original movies, special events like June Weddings and Christmas in July as well as its original series. One of its most beloved series, When Calls the Heart, returns for season 10 this summer.

"I am thrilled that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a tenth season," Erin Krakow, star and executive producer of the series, said in a statement. "With our amazing cast, crew and talented writers, we can look forward to more adventures, laughs, tears and stories or romance throughout the community of Hope Valley. We are so excited for the viewers, especially the Hearties, to continue this journey with us!"

The series is based on a book of the same name by Janette Oke. It premiered in 2014 and has seen a rotating cast of characters in the fictional town of Hope Valley. Hearties can rejoice in knowing that Hallmark Channel gave the green light to When Calls the Heart season 11.

Here's everything we know about When Calls the Heart season 10.

When Calls the Heart season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30, at 9 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel, with 12 episodes in season 10. This season features a milestone for the long-running series, as it celebrates its 100th episode.

You can watch seasons 1-9 of When Calls the Heart with a subscription to Hallmark Movies Now, on iTunes or on Prime Video.

As soon as we learn a date for the show to premiere in the UK we'll add it here.

When Calls the Heart season 10 cast

There is a huge cast that brings When Calls the Heart to life. Many of the actors are familiar to Hallmark fans and show up throughout the year in other Hallmark Channel original movies.

Take a look at the cast list below:

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant

Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard

Jack Wagner as Bill Avery

Amanda Wong as Mei Suo

Pascale Smith as Rosemary Coulter

Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam

Hrothgar Matthews as Ned Yost

Loretta Walsh as Florence Yost

Kayla Wallace as Fiona Miller

Andrea Brooks as Dr. Faith Carter

Vienna Leacock as Angela Canfield

Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield

Natasha Burnett as Minnie Canfield

Elias Leacock as Cooper Canfield

Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan

Hyland Goodrich as Jack Thornton, Jr.

When Calls the Heart season 10 plot

We haven't seen the official synopsis of When Calls the Heart season 10, but we can guess that the 10th season will follow stories like Lucas and Elizabeth's relationship, Bill's illness and the future of the Hope Valley community. And there will be romance, of course. Lots of drama and lots of romance.

When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer

Hallmark Channel hasn't released a full trailer for When Calls the Heart season 10 just yet, but there's a teaser available that hints at what's to come. Take a look below:

How to watch When Calls the Heart season 10

When Calls the Heart is a Hallmark Channel original series. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away so if you're looking to watch Countdown to Christmas movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.