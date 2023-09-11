Notes of Autumn: release date, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

House swapping leads to new adventures and new romance when two best friends swap houses in Notes of Autumn, part of the Fall Into Love 2023 programming event on Hallmark Channel.

The movie stars Ashley Williams as Ellie, Luke Macfarlane as Ellie's best friend Leo, Marcus Rosner as Sam and Peter Porte as Matt.

Here's everything we know about Notes of Autumn.

Notes of Autumn premieres Saturday, September 16, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There's no release date for UK viewers as of this writing, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

Notes of Autumn plot

Here's the synopsis of Notes of Autumn from Hallmark Channel: "Ellie (Williams) is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. Now working for a hotel, she always seems to be getting things wrong when musical inspiration strikes. Her best friend Leo (Macfarlane) lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series. Realizing they both need a change of scenery as the chilly days of autumn settle in, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings.

"Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam (Rosner), Leo’s neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser and comes to terms with why she quit music years ago. Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt (Porte) and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible."

Notes of Autumn cast

Ashley Williams is a familiar face around the Hallmark Channel, having appeared in a number of movies including Two Tickets to Paradise, Christmas in Evergreen, Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Five More Minutes: Moments Like These.

Luke Macfarlane is known for his time on the ABC series Brothers & Sisters and the 2022 romantic comedy Bros. He's also been part of the Hallmark family for some time, appearing in a number of movies like A Magical Christmas Village, A Valentine's Match and Taking a Shot at Love.

Marcus Rosner has been in a number of guest roles on shows like Arrow, Supernatural, and Mistresses. He's also appeared in Ride and When Calls the Heart for Hallmark Channel.

Peter Porte is a familiar face for daytime TV viewers with roles on The Young and the Restless as well as Days of Our Lives. He's appeared in several Hallmark Channel movies including Rome in Love, A Gift to Remember, Love at the Shore and Love, Once and Always.

Notes of Autumn trailer

Take a look at the preview and special sneak peek of Notes of Autumn below.

How to watch Notes of Autumn

Notes of Autumn is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.