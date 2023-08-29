Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance — release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Hallmark Channel National Park Romance series continues with Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance. The new movie featuring The Vampire Diaries alums Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig is part of the Fall Into Love 2023 celebration.

Kebbel plays Haley, who reconnects with former high school sweetheart Rob (Roerig) during an excavation in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Their past history complicates their work together in the present.

Here's everything we know about Love in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains premieres Saturday, September 2, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers just yet, but as soon as we have one, we'll add it here.

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains plot

Here's the synopsis of Love in the Great Smoky Mountains from Hallmark Channel: "Former high school sweethearts, Haley (Kebbel) and Rob (Roerig), bump into each other while at an excavation site for an archeological research team, currently in the field at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Rob immediately tries to reconnect with Haley and rekindle their romance, but Haley isn’t quite over Rob’s betrayal.



"During their senior year, Haley had applied for a research grant that was awarded to Rob instead of her. The two have not spoken since, but now Haley is determined to remain professional as she and Rob work together at this exciting excavation site. The two eventually reconnect over their common love of nature and history, spending time together exploring the park. But when Haley finds pictographs in a cave that may lead to the existence of a mythical Cherokee diamond, Rob struggles to keep up with her adventurous nature. And to complicate their relationship even more, they discover they are once again competing for the same research grant. They work together and finally find the cave, and slowly realize that the journey is perhaps more important than the destination – and love is more valuable than any research grant."

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains cast

Arielle Kebbel is well-known for playing the role of Lexi Branson in The Vampire Diaries. She's also appeared in Lincoln, Grand Hotel, 9-1-1, Ballers and Midnight, Texas. Kebbel is also known for playing Gia Matteo in Fifty Shades Freed.

Zach Roerig starred as Matt Donovan in The Vampire Diaries. Early in his career, Roerig appeared in Friday Night Lights and As the World Turns. He also appeared in Dare Me, The Last Full Measure and Field of Lost Shoes.

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains trailer

Take a look at the preview for Love in the Great Smoky Mountains below.

How to watch Love in the Great Smoky Mountains

Love in the Great Smoky Mountains is a Hallmark Channel original movie. If you miss the premiere, you can catch it on demand the following day.

Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. Hallmark Channel now has a partnership with Peacock so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Movies Now is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies right away, so if you're looking to watch Fall Into Love movies you'll need access to the channel.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.