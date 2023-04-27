Hearts in the Game: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

The Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2023 celebration comes to an end with a baseball romance starring Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini.

Hearts in the Game is the story of a publicist hired to help a star pitcher through a rough patch, but when she discovers that he's her former high school sweetheart, they both realize that there's more on the line than they ever imagined.

Here's everything we know about Hearts in the Game on Hallmark Channel.

Hearts in the Game premieres Saturday, April 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

As of this writing there's no word on a UK premiere date but as soon as one is available we'll add it in right here.

Hearts in the Game plot

Here's the plot of Hearts in the Game from Hallmark Channel:

"Hazel Miller (Cahill) is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez (Grazzini) is a top MLB pitcher for the New York Mets who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel's heart in high school. When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego's image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they've both left behind."

Hearts in the Game cast

Erin Cahill, who plays Hazel, is a very familiar face around Hallmark Channel, appearing in seven movies for the network, including the fan-favorite A Timeless Christmas and Christmas Bedtime Stories. She's appeared in a number of TV series and movies over the years, but everything started after she landed the role of the Pink Ranger in 2001's Power Rangers: Time Force.

Marco Grazzini (Virgin River) plays Diego. He appeared in the Hallmark Channel's Right in Front of Me and Lifetime's Christmas Unwrapped. He's also appeared in The Flash, The Magicians and Good Sam.

Hearts in the Game also stars Donia Kash (A Million Little Things) as Jax, Hazel's assistant. Kash is the first openly non-binary actor (opens in new tab) in a Hallmark Channel movie, making their debut in 2022's The Holiday Sitter.

Other cast members include Bethany Brown (A Christmas to Savour), Sarah Smyth (A Christmas Spark), Jason McKinnon (Shattered), Darcy Laurie (The Blind) and Jason Schombing (Timecop).

Hearts in the Game trailer

The trailer for Hearts in the Game gives a nice preview of what you can expect in the movie:

How to watch Hearts in the Game

Hearts in the Game is a Hallmark Channel original movie, so you have to have the channel in order to watch it. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are lots of other options. You can access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

You can also watch Hallmark Channel programming through a subscription to Peacock thanks to a deal between the network and the streamer.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.