Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2023: movies, schedule and everything to know

As soon as the ground starts to thaw with the warm rays of spring sunshine, it's time to fall in love all over again with all-new Spring Into Love movies on Hallmark Channel.

From thrilling destinations to chance encounters, there's something for everyone with these six new movies, featuring fan favorite Hallmark stars like Tyler Hynes and Erin Cahill.

Read on for more information about the Spring Into Love 2023 schedule.

Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2023 schedule

A Picture of Her, Saturday, March 25, at 8pm ET/PT

Love in the Maldives, Saturday, April 1, at 8 pm ET/PT

The Professional Bridesmaid, Saturday, April 8, at 8 pm ET/PT

The Wedding Cottage, Saturday, April 15, at 8 pm ET/PT

A Pinch of Portugal, Saturday, April 22, at 8 pm ET/PT

Hearts in the Game, Saturday, April 29, at 8 pm ET/PT

Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2023 movies

The Spring Into Love 2023 movies range from chance encounters to far off adventures. Here's more information about all of the new movies coming to Hallmark Channel (opens in new tab).

A Picture of Her

Release date: Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes

"Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award winning magazine's cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo."

Love in the Maldives

Release date: Saturday, April 1, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley

"Rae Parker (Hudon) has a very fabulous, single life that attracts thousands of readers to her monthly travel column, 'Reservation for One.' Rae is surprised when her editor wants to send her to the world's most romantic vacation destination — The Conrad Maldives. She's an adventurous spirit and staying at the luxurious Muraka makes it difficult for her to find the type of experiences she needs to write an article worthy of her column. It doesn't help that Rae is terribly afraid of the open ocean and a hotel that floats in the middle of it. After a few failed solo attempts, Rae realizes she needs some guidance and support to undertake some of the challenges outside of her comfort zone. The Conrad's guest experience expert, Jared Joseph (Manley), steps in and makes it his personal mission to give Rae the adventure she's looking for…"

The Professional Bridesmaid

Release date: Saturday, April 8, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Hunter King and Chandler Massey

"Years ago, Maggie Bailey (King) realized she had a particular skill set for being an ace bridesmaid — and she went pro. Now she uses her talents to help brides navigate the tricky emotional and social dynamics that go along with planning their big day in addition to the practical. Her latest client, Alexis Shepard (Francesca Bianchi), is the daughter of Columbus' mayor who is up for re-election. Alexis' wedding promises to be the event of the summer with lots of scrutiny, so the mayor's team hires Maggie to join the bridal party and help keep everything on track. But no one can know that Maggie is a hired bridesmaid, so she is introduced as Alexis' old friend Maisie. Unfortunately, Henry Whittington (Massey), an ambitious local reporter assigned to the society story is sniffing around hoping to get close to the mayor for a scoop on the pending development of local park land. To pull off her assignment, Maggie must coordinate three unhelpful bridesmaids and keep Henry focused on the wedding while hiding her identity, even as she begins to grow closer to him."

The Wedding Cottage

Release date: Saturday, April 15, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Erin Krakow

"A wedding guide creator (Krakow) must convince an uninspired artist and owner of a special wedding cottage (Penny) to renovate the rundown cottage to host a contest-winning couple for their dream wedding."

A Pinch of Portugal

Release date: Saturday, April 22, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Heather Hemmens and Luke Mitchell

"When a celebrity chef walks off his show, prep cook Anna (Hemmens) must step into the spotlight and make the show her own, with the help of her Aussie cameraman (Mitchell) and Portuguese location scout."

Hearts in the Game

Release date: Saturday, April 29, at 8 pm ET/PT

Starring: Erin Cahill and Marco Grazzini

"Hazel Miller (Cahill) is a top publicist in New York City looking to build her empire. Diego Vasquez (Grazzini) is a top MLB pitcher who froze during Game 7 of the World Series. He also happens to be the guy who shattered Hazel's heart in high school. When Hazel is tasked with spinning Diego's image, it might be her biggest challenge professionally, and personally, as she takes him back to their hometown in Ohio to deal with what they've both left behind."

How to watch Hallmark Channel Spring Into Love 2023

The Spring Into Love 2023 movies are available exclusively on Hallmark Channel, which is available in most cable packages. If you've cut the cord, there are several options to access Hallmark Channel including Sling TV, FuboTV, Philo, Frndly TV, DirecTV Stream and Vidgo.

Thanks to a deal with Peacock, you can also watch Spring Into Love movies on the streaming platform.