A Picture of Her: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Tyler Hynes movie

Hallmark Channel kicks off the Spring Into Love 2023 programming event with a brand new movie featuring Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes. A Picture of Her is the story of a woman whose life changes after her picture ends up on the cover of a magazine, so she goes in search of the photographer who took the picture.

Here's everything we know about A Picture of Her.

A Picture of Her premieres in the US Saturday, March 25, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

There is currently no release information for the movie in the UK.

A Picture of Her cast

A Picture of Her stars Tyler Hynes as Jake Driver, a freelance photojournalist who aspires to a career as a fine art photographer. Hynes is widely recognized for his immense body of work at Hallmark Channel, including It Was Always You, An Unexpected Christmas, Always Amore and 2022's Christmas breakout hit, Three Wise Men and a Baby . He also appeared as Dierks in Letterkenny.

Rhiannon Fish plays Beth, a loving daughter who spends her days working on her father's fishing boat. When she travels to Los Angeles to visit her aunt, her life is changed forever after her photo lands on the cover of a popular magazine. Fish, who is also well known for her work around Hallmark Channel, has appeared in popular TV series like Home and Away, The 100 and Neighbours.

A Picture of Her also stars Samantha Ferris (Devil in Ohio), Robert Wisden (Watchmen), Alison Araya (Julie and the Phantoms) and Aadila Dosani (Joe Pickett).

A Picture of Her plot

Here's the synopsis of A Picture of Her from Hallmark Channel:

"Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine's cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo."

A Picture of Her trailer

Take a look at the trailer for A Picture of Her:

How to watch A Picture of Her

A Picture of Her is a Hallmark Channel original movie, so you have to have the channel in order to watch it. Hallmark Channel is included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are lots of other options. You can access the channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

You can also watch Hallmark Channel programming through a subscription to Peacock thanks to a deal between the network and the streamer.

Viewers in the UK can access Hallmark Channel as an add-on subscription channel on Prime Video.